Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Greater Idaho Falls Transit announces new after-hours service

City of Idaho Falls
By
New
today at 4:20 PM
Published 4:26 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Public transportation in Idaho Falls is expanding. 

On Thursday, July 27, Greater Idaho Falls Transit, also known as GIFT, will start offering after-hour service from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. 

The price will be $10 per ride. 

Discounted fares do not apply to the after hours service. 

The regular hours of operation will remain the same on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., when the demand for the service tapers back down. The cost for a ride during regular hours remains at $4 per ride, less for federally-recognized seniors and those with disabilities.  

The easiest way to use GIFT is with its app. 

While the phone center hours will not change, users can easily schedule a ride using the GIFT On-demand app or by calling the phone center in advance at (208) 999-GIFT (4438). The app is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play. 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content