Greater Idaho Falls Transit announces new after-hours service

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Public transportation in Idaho Falls is expanding.

On Thursday, July 27, Greater Idaho Falls Transit, also known as GIFT, will start offering after-hour service from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays.

The price will be $10 per ride.

Discounted fares do not apply to the after hours service.

The regular hours of operation will remain the same on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., when the demand for the service tapers back down. The cost for a ride during regular hours remains at $4 per ride, less for federally-recognized seniors and those with disabilities.

The easiest way to use GIFT is with its app.

While the phone center hours will not change, users can easily schedule a ride using the GIFT On-demand app or by calling the phone center in advance at (208) 999-GIFT (4438). The app is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play.