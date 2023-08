IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A local company is helping the people of Maui after the devastating wildfires.

Melaleuca has donated more than $135,000 in cash and supplies to the recovery.

Personal hygiene kits and snacks were donated to temporary shelters within 24-hours of the disaster.

The company chartered a private cargo plane to get the supplies to Maui.

Melaleuca staff says the company plans to donate more to the recovery efforts in the coming days.