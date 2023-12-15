Free and festive fun in Downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls Downtown Ice-Skating Rink and Downtown Horse Drawn Trolley rides are the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

The Downtown Ice-Skating rink was originally donated to IFDDC in 2022 by Bank of Idaho. For the 2023-2024 ice-skating season, Quantum Fiber has sponsored the rink. This allowed IFDDC to continue to offer free skating sessions and free skate rentals as well. Quantum Fiber, a Lumen Technologies brand and sister-brand of CenturyLink, is a fully digital fiber to the home internet service available here in Idaho Falls and throughout Idaho. Future-ready using the power of Lumen’s global fiber network, Quantum Fiber is super-fast internet for the always on home and small business. With no contract commitments, unlimited data and symmetrical speeds, Quantum Fiber is now available in Idaho Falls with a special Price for Life offer.

“We’re very excited to sponsor the ice rink in Downtown Idaho Falls,” said Toni Sutton, Field Marketing Manager for Idaho and Montana. “We’ve been part of the Idaho Falls community for many years and it’s fun to work with Idaho Falls Downtown Development to bring a new community event to the area.”

The Downtown Ice-Skating Rink is open Fridays 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. It is located on Memorial Drive on the west side of the intersection of Memorial Drive and B Street. It is on Parks & Recreations south most cement pad along the River Walk.

The Downtown Horse Drawn Trolley Rides are complementary every Saturday 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. through Dec. 30. The trolley is driven and provided by Roadapple Trolley.

The trolley pick-up location is at the southeast corner of B Street and Park Avenue, across from the Civitan Plaza. Wait at the corner for the Trolley to come around, then load up and take a ride throughout the winter wonderland of Downtown Idaho Falls.