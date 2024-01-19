Idaho Falls Regional Airport master plan open house rescheduled

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport master plan open house has been rescheduled after the weather postponed the event in early January.

The open house is now set for Feb. 7, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a presentation and Q&A session from 6 to 8 p.m. The in-person open house will take place at the Idaho Falls Activity Center at 1575 North Skyline Drive.

For those unable to attend in person, the online meeting that launched Jan. 9 will remain available until March 1. The online meeting can be found at www.ifairportmp.com/meeting-3.

The IDA Airport Master Plan is a comprehensive study of the airport to help identify the short, medium, and long-term development plans needed to support future aviation demand. The plan provides the developmental framework for the airport to ensure appropriate planning for future needs.

The plan is updated every five to 10 years to ensure compliance with changes in airport design, economic changes, technological changes in aviation and passenger travel needs. The last IDA Master Plan was completed in 2010.

This current comprehensive master planning process was initiated in August of 2021. Studies completed during the undertaking detail an increase in passenger travel and significant growth in air cargo operations.

Throughout the master planning process, the airport has held three public meetings and shared detailed information online at www.ifairportmp.com. The public is also able to provide public input on this site.