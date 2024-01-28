Long awaited dog training facility

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction crews are completing a 1,200 square foot auxiliary building that will serve as a dog training facility for the Snake River Animal Shelter’s Idaho K9 Academy program.

The program started in 2019 in response to a number of dogs being surrendered or returned.

"Behavioral issues were once the number one reason for dogs needing to be rehomed and Snake River Animal Shelter wanted to offer something to help keep dogs with their owners," executive director Michelle Ziel-Dingman said.

The academy teaches both community-owned and shelter dogs basic to advanced obedience to help guarantee a happier future for the pup, and since its inception, it has trained more than 1,500 canines.

“While behavioral issues used to be a major reason for surrenders, they now only account for 6% of all canine intakes,” director Robert Fisher said.

Plans to build a dog training facility have been underway since the program started. With changes in leadership, rising construction costs, and a lengthy permitting approval process, it took several years until the project could finally start.

Now in its final stages of construction, the program can look forward to utilizing expanded training space, new kennels for canine resting, and big windows for sunshine and airflow.

The facility is located right next to the shelter which is a major advantage as it allows the dog trainers to easily train shelter dogs in their work without the need for transport.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held after the completion of the building which is set for sometime in early spring 2024.