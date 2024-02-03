Work to begin on expanding the Canal Trail

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction will begin to extend a City of Idaho Falls pathway along the Meppen Canal beginning Feb. 5.

Contractors will be installing the multi-use path along the Meppen Canal between the Idaho Canal and 25th East. The project will also install bridges across the Meppen and Idaho canals.

While the project has minimal impacts on traffic, the city will provide additional updates throughout the project. Users of the existing trail system are advised to stay clear of the construction zone connecting the two trails.

The project is expected to continue through mid-August.

The Canal Trail is part of the City of Idaho Falls's efforts to improve accessibility to pedestrians and cyclists in the community. The Connecting our Community plan provides a comprehensive look at connecting not only Idaho Falls but the communities of Ammon, Iona, Ucon and the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization service area.

“It’s extremely exciting to know that we will see an additional 2 miles of canal pathway opened to the public in 2024,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “Users will be able to travel from CEI to the heart of the Idaho Falls community. We encourage the community to take advantage of these amazing pathways in order to see a different perspective of Idaho Falls than ever before.”