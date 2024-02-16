TSA discovers 2 firearms in 3 days at IDA security checkpoint

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) have intercepted two guns this week during routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint.

The first firearm was discovered on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, around noon when a traveler brought a Glock 43 handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition in his carry-on.

Another firearm was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, around 3:30 p.m., when a traveler brought a 9 mm Sig Sauer P320 pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition in his carry-on bag to the security checkpoint.

These are the second and third firearms discovered this year at the IDA security checkpoint by TSA officers. The first firearm of the year was discovered on Wednesday, Jan. 20 about 6:30 p.m. This traveler had a .22 caliber North American Arms Magnum firearm in his bag loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

The first firearm of the year was discovered on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“In all of 2023, TSA officers discovered three firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at IDA. In the first six weeks of 2024, we have equaled last year’s total. This is disappointing and unacceptable and we need to address it now,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose said. “Firearm owners take note: if you are planning to travel with your firearm, take a few minutes to ensure that you are doing so properly. Firearms are never allowed in carry-on luggage or in the security checkpoint.”When a

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage only if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided, locked case. The locked case should be placed in a checked bag and declared to the airline at the ticket counter.

Last year, 6,737 firearms were caught at 265 different airports nationwide. Ninety-two percent were loaded. So far this year, TSA has stopped more than 5,000 guns at security checkpoints across the country.

Below is a summary of TSA firearm discoveries statewide and nationally for the past six years.