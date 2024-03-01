ITD to remove houses on Iona and Hitt

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - There is a big road project in the works on Hitt Road in Bonneville County.

The intersections at both Yellowstone Highway and Iona Road will be impacted.

The first phase is removing a few houses.

Crews started tearing down the homes this week at the corner of Iona and 25th East.

The Idaho Transportation Department is preparing to redo the intersection from the current roundabout to a traffic light.

ITD says it has already purchased the three homes that are being removed, and it is using right of way purchase for the remaining homes.

There are a total of 12 parcels that need to be cleared to make room for this project.

ITD says construction on the road will begin in fiscal year 2026.