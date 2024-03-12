Cleanup beings on collapsed carport

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Cleanup has started on the collapsed carport at the Westwood Park Village condominiums in Idaho Falls.

The carport had been on top of about a dozen cars for almost a week, until Monday.

Local News 8 was contacted by one of the people who live there. They told us within hours of our story airing, crews started removing the collapsed carport.

We spoke with another person who lives there who was also affected by the collapse.

"Well, it's nice to see progress being done. It took a long time, but, you know, it's a complicated process, so I understand," David Benefiel said.

Benefiel says he has been able to finally get his belongings out of his car now that the clean-up has started.