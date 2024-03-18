Construction improvements in North Highland Park neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Continued construction improvements in the North Highland Park neighborhood will begin on Monday, March 25.

Crews will replace the waterline and resurface the road on Jefferson Avenue between Science Center Drive and Micro Street. Some temporary road blockage will occur.

The waterline work is anticipated to be completed in April.

Around April 1, contractors will also make sidewalk improvements in the neighborhood. This project will install sidewalks and drainage swells for portions of Canyon and Jefferson Avenues and a sidewalk connection between Elmore and Fremont Avenues. Sidewalk improvements are expected to be completed in May.

As part of the sidewalk improvements, contractors will need to remove some trees and relocate a few mailboxes. Throughout the project, contractors will notify individual property owners.