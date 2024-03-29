TSA discovers fifth firearm at IDA security checkpoint in 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) want to remind passengers firearms should not travel in carry-on baggage.

So far this year, TSA officers have found five firearms during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at IDA’s security checkpoint. All of the firearms were loaded.

The most recent firearm discovery occurred Tuesday, March 26 around 11:20 a.m. at IDA. TSA officers detected a Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard handgun in the carry-on bag of a female traveler ticketed for travel to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

All travelers must understand firearms are strictly prohibited in carry-on luggage. Failure to comply with this regulation can result in severe consequences, including legal action and potential arrest.

“As the busy travel season approaches, Idaho Falls Regional Airport anticipates a significant surge in passenger traffic,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Ian Turner said. “Each traveler's priority is reaching their destination safely and promptly. However, amidst the excitement of travel, it's crucial to remember to check your luggage before heading to the airport.”

When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and removes the traveler from the security checkpoint. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.

TSA can impose a fine of up to nearly $15,000 for violations, and attempting to pass through a checkpoint with a firearm can incur hefty penalties and disrupt or entirely spoil travel plans.

“Any traveler who brings a firearm in carry-on luggage to the checkpoint will find out very quickly that this is an expensive and inconvenient mistake. Not only will the traveler be delayed as they speak with a law enforcement officer, but TSA will levy a heft civil penalty against the traveler for their actions,” TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose said. “Travelers who bring a firearm to the checkpoint will not be eligible for TSA PreCheck® screening and, furthermore, they will receive enhanced screening to ensure that they don’t further pose a security threat. There is no upside to bringing a firearm in carry-on luggage to the airport.”

Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage only if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided, locked case. The locked case should be placed in a checked bag and declared to the airline at the ticket counter. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

In 2023, TSA officers discovered 6,737 firearms in carry-on luggage at 262 different airports including four airports in Idaho. In addition to IDA, those airports where firearms were detected were Boise Airport, Friedman Memorial Airport and Pocatello Regional Airport. TSA officers discovered three firearms at IDA in 2023.