Idaho Gives – 2 days left to donate to Idaho non-profits

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This week, Idaho non-profits set out for state's largest online fundraising event of the year, Idaho Gives.

With less than two days left to donate, so far Idahoans throughout the state have raised more than $2 million.

The event, created and run by the Idaho Non-profit Center, provides people the opportunity to give back to nonprofits throughout the state. Which in turn, provide resources for state programs, education, animal shelters, and individuals and families in need.

2024 is the first year the Eastern Idaho community action partnership (EICAP) has participated in the fundraiser after several years away from the program.

EICAP director John Radford says they're getting involved this year to show people in need what resources are available.

"Social services in Idaho, it's been a struggle, right?" Radford said. "Covid was a really difficult period for families. But, they got a lot of support and we saw the poverty rate come down during covid because there was so much governmental help. But now, the poverty rate has risen two points from like 9% to 11% in Bonneville County."

It's the same story at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, where they're feeding more than 1,600 families a month.

"People's food bills tend to triple in the summer," Idaho Falls Community Food Basket director Ariel Jackson said. "There's not a lot of food drives going on, so we really struggled during the summer. So any donation of any kind is really helpful."

"With hundreds of non-profits to choose from, it's become a struggle for some individual local programs to reach their fundraising goal.

Radford said it's important to remember that "Idaho Gives" is not a competition, all the money raised is going towards a good cause.

"I think it's a really compelling story that as a state we're known as givers and that we can raise millions of dollars in just a few days by just asking our fellow idahoans," Radford said.

With that in mind, local charities say if you do donate it's important to find a cause you're passionate about.

"If it's making sure that people have food, you donate to community food basket," Jackson said. "If it's making sure that pets have homes, you donate to shelter animal shelters. If it's making sure kids participate in sports, you donate to the ymca. Find that thing that really speaks to you and give to that cause."

As mentioned, there are less than 28 hours left to donate to charities and non-profits in your area and throughout the state. For more information or to donate, click HERE.