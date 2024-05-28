Local law enforcement holds unique show and tell with local elementary students

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a different kind of show and tell at westside elementary school in Idaho Falls. Police officers got to show off their vehicles. It was all part of their Blue in the School program.

"I'm the blue in the school officer. So that means that I am assigned to this school. And I get it come throughout the year and and get involved in many activity. Involving doing special programs with the kids. I'm going classroom to classroom, showing them all the different specialties that I'm a part of, things that the, officers get to, be involved in," Idaho Falls Police Officer and Blue in the School Representative Jose Abreo said.

He says it was fun to see the kids enjoy learning about their different vehicles.

"Just being able to see all the different equipment and tools that we have within our, cars that we get to utilize. The kids getting up close and personal with a lot of them, they were able to come up and see our Bearcat that we utilized for our Swat team and our bomb squad," Abreo said.

He added the whole goal of the day was to give the students positive memories from law enforcement.

"It's just, again, more positive interactions with police officers throughout this whole experience and just watching them, you know, go kid. After kid, being able to see these with smiles. Awesome. This is it's what I love doing, being a part of blue in the school, because I get to be able to see that smile," Abreo said.

The students ate up the car show from the police officers.

"My favorite vehicle is probably the Boat. Learning about county events and stuff like that," Paysen said.

"The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has come and got all their fun toys to show us. It's tactical it's cool, ballistic vehicle. I think overall it just looks pretty cool," Kelton Gunderson said.

"We got to learn about police cars and. What they do. the bomb squad, which is right behind me. They get to go through houses and make sure there's not anything in there," Tavin Perkins said.

Many of the students also told us following the presentation they felt safer. Officer Abreo says that means they are doing their jobs well.

"If we can't do our job effectively. If we don't have the right tools. As you can see, this is just part of our tools, right? And knowing that they're coming away knowing, hey, we're that much more protected, that means that we're doing our side right. We're getting the right equipment that we need to get. And that just means that, you know, our admins and our commissioners. That means that they're doing the right things and getting the equipment that we need and that we're out here able to show that we have that equipment to make it safe for everybody," Officer Abreo said.