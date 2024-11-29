Black Friday draws large crowds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Black Friday, a day that's practically a holiday itself, many stores have special sales that attract big crowds.

Parking lots were packed this Black Friday at places like Walmart, Target, and the Grand Teton Mall.

Studies show Americans plan to spend about $900 on average for presents and seasonal items. That's the most shoppers are expected to spend per-person since 2019.

Consumers have been found to be more optimistic about their household finances than they were last year during the holiday season.

One thing to keep in mind, Thanksgiving was very late in the month in 2024, leaving only 26 days of shopping before Christmas.