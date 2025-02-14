Harlem Globetrotters reschedules game at Mountain America Center for April 5th

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The Mountain America Center announced Friday that the Harlem Globetrotters have rescheduled their postponed game for Saturday, April 5, at 2:00 p.m. The game was initially scheduled for February 8th but was delayed due to weather issues.

Those with tickets for the Feb 8 game will still be honored for the April 5 game.

Mountain America Center said if the new date doesn't work for those with tickets, they can request a refund. The refund window will be open from now until February 28th at 5 p.m.

They said to be eligible for a refund, you must have purchased your tickets through official arena sales channels. If the tickets were transferred to you, they must be transferred back to the original purchaser in order for them to take advantage of the refund.

Your refund will be processed back to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. If you do not choose the refund option, your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled game.