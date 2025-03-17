Camper catches fire in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFFD News Release) -- The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a fire involving a camper trailer Monday morning.

Around 6:35 a.m., multiple people began calling 911 to report a camper parked on Carson Street was fully engulfed in flames.

IFFD responded immediately and firefighters found the camper fully involved in the fire. Firefighters worked quickly to get the blaze under control and were able to do so using the water supply of the two engines on the scene.

IFFD responded with two engines and a battalion chief for a total of seven personnel

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.