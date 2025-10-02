Jury finds Robert Lange guilty of second-degree murder in death of Idaho Falls man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho Falls man is facing the possibility of life in prison after a Bonneville County jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the fatal beating of a 50-year-old man last year.

Robert Wyatt Lange, 21, of Idaho Falls, was found guilty in the death of Alejandro Parades Hurtado following a four-day jury trial, Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal announced Thursday.

The conviction stems from an aggravated battery that occurred on the evening of October 19, 2024. According to the initial police release, Alejandro Parades Hurtado was found brutally beaten and with severe injuries on a sidewalk along the west side of Northgate Mile near the intersection with May Street. The victim later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The IFPD quickly launched an investigation and a three-day search for a suspect. Authorities later released dash cam video footage to the media showing a person of interest near the scene.

Lange, who was 20 at the time of the incident, turned himself in at the Idaho Falls Police Complex after reportedly seeing himself in the released video. He was subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

Lange is scheduled to appear before Judge Brendon Taylor in the Seventh District Court in Bonneville County for his sentencing on December 5, 2025. Under Idaho law, the second-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

Prosecutor Neal extended his thanks to the IFPD detectives who "worked hard on the case and testified at the trial." The announcement noted that several members of the victim’s family were present in the courtroom throughout the trial proceedings.