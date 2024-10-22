Police seek person seen in video just before local man was found beaten

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Idaho Falls Police are looking for a person seen walking in an officer's dash cam video. They believe the person may know something about Alejandra Paredes-Hurtado, who was found severely beaten on Saturday night.

The video was captured when the officer was turning onto Northgate Mile from May Street at 9:33 p.m. Saturday night. The person crossed May Street before turning south onto Northgate Mile. Paredes-Hurtado was spotted a short time later lying on the sidewalk in front of the businesses in the 500 block of Northgate Mile.

His daughter-in-law, Paola Guzman, wrote in a post to the Facebook group, 'Life in Idaho Falls', saying, "Alejandro was hurt in the most gruesome way possible and with that left so many broken, inconsolable hearts...He was a brother, husband, father, friend and the most amazing grandpa anyone could have."

His extended family is asking for the community's help covering Paredes-Hurtado's medical bills and ongoing funeral costs. For more information on their GoFundMe, click HERE.

Anyone who may have been in the area on Saturday, Oct. 19 during 9 p.m. hour, who may have seen anything is asked to contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Information can also be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at IFCrime.org. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.