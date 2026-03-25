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Idaho Falls

Sewage tanker, pickup collide in Bonneville County

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Updated
today at 10:13 PM
Published 5:19 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A crash involving a truck and a sewage tanker truck blocked traffic on U.S. Highway 26 Wednesday afternoon, March 25th.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:31 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and 45th East, just north of Iona.

According to ISP, an 81‑year‑old man from Idaho Falls was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 northbound on North 45th East when he failed to yield at the intersection. His pickup collided with a 2015 Western Star sewer truck traveling westbound on U.S. 26.

The sewer truck was driven by a 27‑year‑old man from Idaho Falls and a 22‑year‑old male passenger from Iona.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the sewer truck were taken for medical treatment by a private party. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

ISP says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, while the passenger in the sewer truck was properly restrained.

The crash caused traffic disruptions in the area. Westbound lanes of U.S. 26 remain blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The left eastbound lane was blocked for approximately two hours but has since reopened.

For updates or more information, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

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Maile Sipraseuth

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