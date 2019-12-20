IPUC protects solar net metering program

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) has rejected a proposed settlement agreement that would have ended Idaho Power Company's (IPC) popular net metering program.

The utility had proposed to replace it with a program that valued customer-generated solar electricity at a price lower than utility-supplied electricity.

The IPUC decided unanimously that evidence was insufficient to demonstrate the IPC plan was fair, just, reasonable, and in the public interest. It also found the public did not have adequate notice that signifcant changes to net metering were being considered.

The commission did order the utility and PUC staff to initiate a public process to design a comprehensive study of the costs and benefits to the grid of customer-owned solar.

"Net metering is a fair credit for the valuable investment in local clean energy that benefits us all," said Briana Kobor of Vote Solar, which had voiced objection to the plan. "A fair study of costs and benefits will confirm that local, homegrown solar energy provides real benefits and deserves fair compensation."

According to Vote Solar, over 4,000 families that already have solar or made commitments to install solar, will continue to benefit from the net metering program's one-to-one kilowatt hour credit for electricity the customer sends to the grid.

"We applaud the Commission standing up for existing solar owners," said Ben Otto of the Idaho Conservation League. "We look forward to working publicly with all stakeholders to finish the job of calculating all the benefits additional solar can bring to Idaho."

The case drew over 1,000 written comments and hundreds of people turned out during 13 hours of public hearing testimony December 2nd and 3rd in Boise.



You can see the IPUC order here.