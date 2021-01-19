$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Blaine County

Idaho

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – For the second time this month, million-dollar luck has found Idaho.

Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket for last Saturday night’s $639.4 million draw is holding a ticket worth $1 million.

The Idaho Lottery has confirmed one ticket sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Blaine county matched the first five numbers of last Saturday night's draw.

The winning numbers for last night's draw are 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, the Powerball was 2 and the PowerPlay number was 3.

"Idaho continues to be a lucky place for players to play and win big prizes. Saturday night in addition to the $1 million winner, we also had 18,942 other winning Powerball tickets that won prizes," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball on Saturday to check their tickets carefully for winners. Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and is worth $1 million."

In addition to the Powerball winners, Idaho also had 17,911 winning tickets on Mega Millions from Friday night.

The Idaho Lottery encourages everyone to sign their winning tickets before presenting them for payment. Last night's winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is now $730 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in United States history. The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight is $850 million. It is the third largest jackpot in United States history.

As the draws get closer, some retail locations may experience higher than normal volume of player traffic. Players are advised to plan accordingly, as there may be lines to purchase tickets.

Players have until 7:55 p.m. MT Tuesday to purchase a ticket to participate in the Mega Millions draw and 7:55 p.m. MT Wdnesday evening for the Powerball draw.