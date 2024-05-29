Coins on veterans’ headstones: What they mean

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - You may have seen coins placed on tombstones at cemeteries. If they are placed on tombstones belonging to veterans, they actually have significance.

Unfortunately, some people on TikTok have posted videos of collecting these coins and seeing how much money they can find from visiting the cemetery. Most of them likely don’t realize what they’re doing is disrespectful.

USAF Veteran Ziggy Wood released a popular TikTok saying soldiers or family members place these coins on veterans’ headstones to show respect. Each coin signifies a person's relationship with the veteran.

Penny—they knew the soldier

Nickel—they were in boot camp together

Dime—they served together

Quarter—they were there when the soldier died, whether in battle, at home, or in the hospital

Next time you visit a cemetery, remember to be respectful, leave the coins on headstones alone, and feel free to leave a coin if you knew a veteran buried there.