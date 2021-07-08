ITD seeks input on revised federal draft proposal for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) program works to provide a level playing field for under-represented female and minority-owned businesses.

The program ensures these companies have the opportunity to compete fairly for U.S. Department of Transportation federally funded design and construction projects.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has revised the proposed Federal Highway Administration DBE Methodology and is seeking public comment on the revised draft proposal through August 9.

ITD will be holding a virtual meeting during the comment period, scheduled for Wednesday, July 21 from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (MST)/3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (PST).

“The purpose of the virtual meeting is to provide the public information on the revised proposed DBE annual participation goal and answer any questions or concerns the public make have regarding the draft proposal,” said DBE Program Coordinator Ester Ceja.

Here is the link for joining the meeting online:

Or you can join through this meeting link:

https://itdgov.webex.com/itdgov/j.php?MTID=m17b6464f603648c6a9afd9c887f19cfb