Idaho closes Fiscal Year with record surplus

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday Idaho ended its fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $900 million, adding to the largest surplus in state history.

State revenue collections exceeded $5 billion for the first time, representing 24.2% growth over the previous fiscal year. This growth percentage represents the single largest annual increase in General Fund revenue according to available records.

“Idaho’s economic numbers show even in the middle of a global pandemic, conservative governing works,” Governor Little said. “We have worked hard to curb government spending while providing tax relief and making investments where they count. We are seeing the impact of those conservative principles in action.

The two largest drivers of Idaho’s record surplus are income tax filings, exceeding projections by $469 million, and sales tax collections of $166 million more than forecast.

“The tax dollars of Idaho’s citizens are accounted for in accordance with the law, and the state of Idaho closed its fiscal year with a remarkable surplus,” State Controller Brandon Woolf said. “Due to prudent leadership and our fiscally conservative values, the state of Idaho was better prepared for the hardships of the pandemic and has come out of these unprecedented times with the best economic footing in the nation.”

The June revenue figures posted by the Division of Financial Management today are available HERE.