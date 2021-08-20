Gov. Little announces State Board of Education appointments

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced two new appointments to the State Board of Education.

Cindy Siddoway will replace Emma Atchley, who served on the board for 12 years, and Cally Grindstaff Roach will replace Debbie Critchfield, who has served on the board for seven years and is stepping down to run for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“Both Cindy and Cally recognize the critical link between the strength of our education system in Idaho – from Kindergarten through Career – and a strong workforce that can meet the needs of Idaho employers today and into the future. I appreciate them for their willingness to serve students, families, schools, and businesses through their positions on the State Board of Education,” Governor Little said.

Siddoway owns and operates a multi-generational historic family sheep ranch in eastern Idaho. She also owns and manages an elk and bison hunting preserve. She is a past member of the Board of Trustees for West Jefferson School District 253. She has held numerous positions within organizations that promote production agriculture. She is married to former state Senator Jeff Siddoway and they have three children and four grandchildren. She is a graduate of Idaho State University and South Fremont High School.

Grindstaff Roach grew up on a family farm in southern Idaho. She is the retired Vice President of Corporate Relations and Organizational Development for the employee-owned Clear Springs Foods. Among her many involvements, she is a member of the Idaho Parks and Recreation Board, the WWAMI/University of Idaho advisory board, the Idaho Business for Education board of directors, and the St. Luke's System governance committee. Among her many past involvements, she is a former CSI Foundation president, former board member of Agri-Service, Inc., and a former executive committee member for the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry. She received her bachelor's degree from Lewis-Clark State College and master's degree in Human Resource Training and Development from Idaho State University. She graduated from Payette High School.

“As a previous local school board trustee, I appreciate the difficult decisions necessary to provide the best education possible, especially during these challenging times,” Siddoway said. “Like Governor Little, I want Idaho to be the place our children and grandchildren choose to live.”

“Continual learning and development enriches our lives and provides opportunity,” Grindstaff Roach said. “The success of our children and grandchildren is essential for the future of Idaho. I look forward to serving in this capacity.”

Siddoway’s board position is effective immediately and Grindstaff Roach’s board position is effective Sept. 1, 2021.

The State Board of Education is charged with the general supervision and governance of Idaho’s public educational institutions, agencies and school system. The board is comprised of eight members, seven of whom are appointed by the Governor, and the voter-elected Superintendent of Public Instruction.