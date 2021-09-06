1 killed in crash near Rupert

Idaho

RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash located on a canal road .5 miles east of 275 N Meridian Road, Minidoka County, near Rupert Sunday around 7:50 p.m.

According to ISP, 33-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Rupert was driving westbound on the canal road in a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta. Rodriguez had one passenger, Cliserio Praxediz, 48. Rodriguez ran off the side of the roadway and over corrected. The vehicle rolled and Rodriguez was ejected.

Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Praxediz was not injured. Next of kin has been notified.

Neither occupant wore a seat-belt.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff?s Office, East End QRU, East End Fire, and the Rupert Emergency Run Ambulance Service.