today at 4:42 PM
Crash sends 4 to area hospitals

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the intersection of 420 N and SH 75, in Shoshone Wednesday around 1:03 p.m.

According to police, 45-year-old Casey R. Connell of Shoshone was driving eastbound on W 420 N, in a 2004 Mack truck, pulling a trailer, and 26-year-old Edgar Ramos of Wendell was driving northbound on SH 75, in a 2008 Saturn Aura. Connell failed to yield to Ramos at a controlled intersection, and the vehicles collided.

Edgar Ramos was wearing a seatbelt. Also in Ramos' vehicle were Hugo Ramos, 28, of Wendell, ID, and Erling M. Ramos Torrez, 19, of Wendell, ID. Edgar Ramos, Hugo Ramos, and Ramos Torrez were wearing seatbelts. Connell, Edgar Ramos, and Hugo Ramos were transported by ground ambulances to local hospitals. Ramos Torrez was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital.

