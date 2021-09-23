Fatal crash on I-84 east of Boise

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a crash eastbound on I-84 at milepost 66, east of Boise Wednesday around 11:47 p.m.

According to police, Kala Blush, 54, of Boise, ran out of fuel in her 1998 Ford Explorer and stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate where she exited her vehicle. Blush entered the lane of travel on foot and was struck by a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup driven by David McZegle, 60, of Tuttle, Oklahoma.

Blush succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Notification to next of kin has been made.