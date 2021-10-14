Lt. Governor McGeachin to hold media conference Thursday

Idaho

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin is set to hold a media conference Thursday at Ammon Elementary School at 3 p.m. She plans to address the litigation her office has been engaged in.

The Idaho Press Club pressed charges against her for not producing public records regarding education, but they have been revoked.

She also made executive actions while Governor Little was in Texas last week addressing concern with the border. Her actions included banning school mask mandates and sending the Idaho National Guard to the border. Both orders were repealed by the Governor.

Art Macomber, a lawyer running for Idaho's attorney general, will also be present at the media conference.

McGeachin is running for governor.