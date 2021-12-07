Skip to Content
Gov. Little declares this week Computer Science Education Week

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - This week is Computer Science Education Week.

Idaho Governor Brad Little made the proclamation in Caldwell where he even coded with some middle school students Monday.

He said, "Introducing our students to computer science early on will expose them to real-world experiences and strengthen critical thinking skills that will serve them throughout their lives."

The Idaho Stem Action Center is giving educators a certificate of achievement to hand out this week.

It's for students who demonstrate outstanding dedication to computer science by completing 10 hours of coding activities.

