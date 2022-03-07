AmeriCorps volunteers help Idaho organizations build capacity

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible to host an AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) member who can assist in building organizational capacity.

Capacity building activities may include fundraising, grant writing, research and volunteer recruitment.

Interested organizations must submit an application to Serve Idaho, The Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism by March 18 at 4 p.m. MST. A training and technical assistance call will be held for interested applicants on March 8 at 10 a.m. MST.

Preference will be given to organizations who serve impoverished, rural or otherwise at-risk youth, and community members and programs that focus on economic opportunity, which includes financial literacy, employment and housing.

The mission of VISTA is to provide long-term solutions to poverty by reducing and eliminating barriers to education and increasing economic opportunity for all. AmeriCorps VISTA members serve full time at organizations building capacity. Members earn a small living allowance, professional development opportunities and an education award or end-of-service award upon completion of their service.

VISTA service sites will be selected on April 4, with AmeriCorps VISTA members starting on July 5.

Application materials, including a timeline and training and technical assistance can be found HERE.