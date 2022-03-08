1 hospitalized after crash near Idaho-Utah border

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday at approximately 6:20 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 2.

The crash was two miles north of the Idaho-Utah border.

Police say a 38-year-old male, of Evanston, Wyo., was southbound on I-15 in a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder when the vehicle exited the roadway off the left shoulder, rolled and came to rest in the median.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

A ground ambulance transported him to a local hospital and then an air ambulance transported him to another local hospital.

The left northbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.