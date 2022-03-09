Skip to Content
Idaho
today at 11:14 AM
Scholarship change for survivors of Idaho soldiers is law

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer
Idaho Army National Guard
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation prompted by the deaths of three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise last year.

The Republican governor in a private ceremony with the families of those killed signed the measure Tuesday.

The measure sponsored by Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias changes the law to make the spouses and children of Idaho military personnel or public safety officers killed during training eligible for college scholarships.

Mathias is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who sought to change the law after finding out last year it didn't cover those killed in training.

