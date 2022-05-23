Soldier Mountain to open mountain bike park May 28

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KIFI) - The mountain bike park at Soldier Mountain will open for the season May 28. However, the lifts will not turn this summer except for a few special events, so riders must pedal under their own power uphill.

Mountain biking will not be allowed during those special events, which include a 3D archery shoot June 11-12 and two disc golf tournaments, the details for which are forthcoming.

Besides the special events, the resort is open to riders from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and major holidays through the end of September depending on weather.

Soldier Mountain is charging riders $10 per day, although it is free for 2022-2023 ski season passholders. Riders must purchase their tickets on its website. The resort will publish full details on its website and social media channels.

The resort added a 1.5-mile hand-cut intermediate trail last fall, bringing its network of trails to five spanning a total of 9 miles. One of those trails will be designated as an uphill trail that riders ascend to access the other trails, which include easy, intermediate, and advanced hand-cut trails and an extreme machine-cut jump trail. Soldier Mountain also boasts a skills park. The resort will inspect and maintain the trails and skills park on a weekly basis.

Hailey-based Titus Trails and Apex Trail Construction from Park City, Utah, designed and built the bike park with generous help from Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Wood River Trails Coalition, and other volunteers.

Soldier Mountain will host National Interscholastic Cycling Association Youth Bike Races in September and other bike races throughout the summer.

Beverage service will be available 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the bar's pass-through window, but otherwise the lodge will be closed. However, the resort's outdoor bathrooms will be open 24/7 to accommodate campers, who are welcome to dry camp in the parking lot at no cost.