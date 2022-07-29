Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 12:49 PM
Published 12:52 PM

Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Lemhi County

MGN Online

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban for Lemhi County.

The degraded air quality is due to wildfire smoke.

The Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups until Monday at 3 p.m.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. 

Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.                                                                              

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content