Gov. Little appoints new Agriculture Director following retirement of Celia Gould

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Chanel Tewalt as the new director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA).

Tewalt replaces Celia Gould, who is retiring after 16 years of dedicated service to the State of Idaho as ISDA director.

Gould, a Twin Fall native, is a third-generation owner and operator of a cattle ranch in Buhl. Before becoming the first female director of ISDA, Gould served in the Idaho House of Representatives for 16 years, from 1996 to 2002. Gould's leadership of the ISDA is highlighted through her organization of several international trade missions, steering the department and agriculture industry through the recession, and increasing Idaho's agricultural exports from $1.2 billion in 2007 to nearly $2.7 billion in 2021.

"Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors, and an industry second to none," Gould said. "It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family."

"There are few people who understand every aspect of the Idaho agriculture industry like Celia Gould. It takes a special person to accomplish what she has as director. I have greatly appreciated Celia's wisdom, work ethic, integrity, and friendship throughout her service to the State of Idaho," Governor Little said. "While she will be greatly missed, her retirement is well deserved. I trust the agency will be in excellent hands under Chanel Tewalt's leadership."

Tewalt has served as deputy director for the ISDA since 2021. Initially joining the agency as a college intern, Tewalt has gained over 15 years of experience working at ISDA, including as the agency's chief operations officer.

"It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways," Tewalt said. "I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA's work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance."