Idaho human rights groups will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke will join former State Senator Cherie Buckner-Webb for the 36th annual Idaho Human Rights/Martin Luther King Day celebration in the Idaho State Capitol, Monday, Jan. 16 at noon.

Lt. Gov. Bedke and Buckner-Webb will be accompanied by the Boise State University trumpeters and Ballet Folklórico México Lindo, a community based Mexican folkdance group located in Nampa, Idaho. Danza Azteca Tonatiuh will also perform.

Buckner-Webb serves on many local and national boards and is the recipient of numerous awards in acknowledgement for civic, state and national service. She is a founding board member of the Idaho Black History Museum, winner of the HP Human Rights Award, the Jefferson Award for Public Service and more.

Lt. Gov. Bedke was elected in November 2022 after serving nine terms as a state representative in the Idaho Legislature, most recently as speaker of the house.

The public is invited to attend the one-hour event. All activities will be centered on the second floor of the Capitol Rotunda.