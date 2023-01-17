Gov. Little appoints Lodge to Public Utilities Commission

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Edward Lodge to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC), the body that regulates investor-owned or privately-owned utilities that provide gas, water, electricity or some telephone services for profit.

Lodge replaces John Chatburn, who is retiring from the commission after nearly three decades of service to the State of Idaho.

Lodge has spent more than 20 years working in federal, state, and local public and governmental affairs. His experience includes 17 years of regulatory responsibilities in the Idaho telecommunications industry. Lodge formerly served as Special Assistant to Governor Dirk Kempthorne and Director of Communications for Governor Phil Batt. He currently serves as Vice President of the Caldwell Night Rodeo and as a board member of the Western Heritage Foundation. Lodge received his Master of Business Administration from George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.

“Ed Lodge has a long history of working with government entities to ensure that the needs of Idahoans are met. I have the utmost confidence that he will carry over that collaborative spirit into his new role on the commission, and I greatly appreciate his predecessor, John Chatburn, for his many years of dedicated service to the State of Idaho.”

“I am grateful to Governor Little for the opportunity to serve the people of Idaho as an Idaho Public Utilities Commissioner,” Lodge said. “Growing up in a family of public servants, I was taught at an early age that service to others is a profound privilege and responsibility. Because utilities play such an important, dynamic, and ever evolving role in our daily lives, I look forward to working hard for the people of Idaho in this important capacity.”