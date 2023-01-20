Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 11:10 AM
Published 11:35 AM

Idaho’s December unemployment rate down slightly to 2.9%

Jernej Furman / CC BY 2.0

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9% in December, edging down from 3% in November.

December’s labor force – workers who are employed or unemployed but looking for work – increased by 587 people (0.1%) to 963,957, the smallest increase since the previous December’s decline of 100 (-0.01%).

With the labor force growing at a slower pace than the civilian population, Idaho’s labor force participation decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 62.4%.

Total employment increased by 1,246 (0.1%) to 936,001 as unemployment decreased by 659 (-2.3%) to 27,956.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased by 1,800 to 829,300 in December. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include natural resources (2.3%); private educational services (1.4%); construction (1.3%); financial activities (1.3%); professional and business services (1.1%); health care and social services (0.7%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (0.6%); and wholesale trade (0.6%).

Industries with the greatest job declines in December were arts, entertainment and recreation (-3.5%); federal government (-2.9%); state government (-2.5%);
information (-2.3%); durable goods manufacturing (-1.2%); and other services (-0.8%).

Five of Idaho’s six Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) saw over-the-month nonfarm job increases in December. Boise saw the largest increase at 0.7%, followed by Idaho Falls (0.6%), Coeur d’Alene (0.4%), Twin Falls (0.4%) and Lewiston (0.3%). Pocatello experienced a decrease of 0.5%.

Year Over Year

Idaho’s unemployment rate was down 0.2 percentage points from December 2021. The labor force was up 4.6%, an increase of 42,231 people.

The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 3.1% (-909), while the number of employed rose 4.8% (43,140).

Idaho’s total nonfarm jobs increased by 2.8% (22,700). Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job gains except for other services (-6.8%).

All of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains. Twin Falls saw the greatest increase at 4.1%, followed by Idaho Falls (3.5%), Boise (2.6%), Coeur d’Alene (2.1%,) Pocatello (1.6%) and Lewiston (1.4%).

National Comparisons

Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December. The number of unemployed decreased by 278,000 to 5.7 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 223,000 (0.1%) to 153.7 million, which is above pre-pandemic levels.

Seasonally Adjusted Data         Dec. 2022 (P)    Nov. 2022 (R)    Dec. 2021
Civilian Labor Force963,957963,370921,726
Unemployment                    27,95628,61528,865
% Labor Force Unemployed2.93.03.1
Total Employment936,001934,755892,861
Unadjusted Data                   
Civilian Labor Force958,570965,425922,062
Unemployment 22,54825,26124,225
% Labor Force Unemployed2.42.62.6
Total Employment936,022940,164897,837

P – preliminary data
R – revised data

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content