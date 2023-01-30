Skip to Content
School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Below is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

  • Jefferson School District 251
  • Madison School District #321
  • Sugar Salem School District #322
  • Monticello Montessori Public Charter School
  • Shelley School District #60
  • Fremont County Joint School District #215
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
  • Idaho Falls School District 91
  • West Jefferson School District 253
  • Holy Rosary School
  • American Heritage Charter School
  • Grace School District 148
  • Firth School District
  • Alturas Preparatory Academy
  • Alturas International Academy
  • Snake River School District

This list will be updated as notifications are made.

