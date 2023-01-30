School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Below is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
- Jefferson School District 251
- Madison School District #321
- Sugar Salem School District #322
- Monticello Montessori Public Charter School
- Shelley School District #60
- Fremont County Joint School District #215
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
- Idaho Falls School District 91
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Holy Rosary School
- American Heritage Charter School
- Grace School District 148
- Firth School District
- Alturas Preparatory Academy
- Alturas International Academy
- Snake River School District
This list will be updated as notifications are made.