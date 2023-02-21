Teton County administrative offices and court facilities closed

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Based on the severe weather conditions including snow and blowing snow with winds creating blizzard like conditions, the Teton County Commissioners have closed the Teton County administrative offices and court facilities.

Multiple roads throughout Teton County have been closed, and county officials have been informed the Idaho Department of Transportation will not be able to sufficiently blow many roads, making them impassable.

The Administrative Judge hereby suspends all court operations in Teton County based on the immediate risk of harm to court personnel, members of the public and pursuant to Idaho Court Administrative Rule 48.

When the conditions improve, the Administrative Judge requests Teton County resume court business by the most expeditious and practical means possible.

Victor City Hall is closed also due to the weather.