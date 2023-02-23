DEQ seeks comment on draft IPDES permit for Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a draft Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) permit for the city of Lava Hot Springs publicly owned treatment works (POTW).

The city applied for a wastewater discharge permit for its wastewater treatment facility, located at 9936 E. Maughan Road in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.

The draft permit would authorize the discharge of treated municipal wastewater from October through March to the Portneuf River for five years. The permit identifies the pollutants of concern, the required limits for each pollutant or parameter, and monitoring and reporting requirements necessary to ensure compliance with the permit and protect human health and the environment.

Written comments on the draft permit and fact sheet will be accepted through March 23 at 5 p.m. MST. The draft permit and fact sheet are available for public review at DEQ’s state office (1410 N. Hilton Street, Boise, Idaho 83706), DEQ’s Pocatello Regional Office (444 Hospital Way #300, Pocatello, Idaho 83201), and on DEQ’s website. A public meeting may be held, if requested in writing, by March 8, 2023.

Comments and questions regarding this process should be directed to Triffie Ransom or submitted via DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Comments should address water quality considerations, include supporting materials where available, and reference the city of Lava Hot Springs and permit number ID0021822.

Triffie Ransom

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

Surface and Wastewater Division

1410 N. Hilton Street

Boise, ID 83706

Triffie.Ransom@deq.idaho.gov

Submit requests for a public meeting electronically on DEQ’s website, by mail, or email to Amy Southern:

Amy Southern

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

Surface and Wastewater Division

1410 N. Hilton Street

Boise, ID 83706

Amy.Southern@deq.idaho.gov