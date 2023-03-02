Skip to Content
Idaho
today at 3:04 PM
Board of Education approves Boise State request to initiate probate proceedings

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Board of Education Thursday approved a request by Boise State University to begin formal probate proceedings related to property left to the University by a donor who passed away nearly three years ago.

University leaders recently learned the donor had gifted a small apartment complex located in Ada County to Boise State.

Board approval is required for an institution to initiate probate proceedings if the value of the gift exceeds $200,000.

