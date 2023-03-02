Enroll in email and text notifications from Idaho DMV

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - You can now sign up for e-notifications from the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The DMV now offers text and email renewal reminders.

E-notifications will launch in May, but customers have the option to enroll today.

“At the DMV, we want to be flexible and frugal,” said DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan. “With e-notifications, customers can choose what works best for them and save on paper and postage in the process.” Additionally, customers who opt-in will get near real-time updates when there is a change in their driver status instead of waiting to get a notice in the mail.

To enroll, go online to dmvonline.itd.idaho.gov and choose your preferred notification method. Simply log on to the website with your most recent credential number, add your email or phone number, and select yes when prompted to opt-in to e-notifications. You can select email, text messages, or both. If you already provided your email or phone number to your account, you will still need to opt-in to confirm that you want electronic notifications. The DMV will send an e-notification enrollment invite to anyone whose e-mail address is already on file.

DMV customers will continue to receive mailed statements by default if they do not select an e-notification option. If you prefer mailed reminders over electronic communication, no action is needed at this time.

Email and text notifications from the DMV are a secure and convenient way to get renewal reminders. The DMV will only use your contact for official DMV business and will not share your information with anyone.