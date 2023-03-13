Avalanche threat remains considerably high especially after last Friday’s storm

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The avalanche risk is considerable across eastern and central Idaho with a moderate risk for western Wyoming. Many experts advise us of more avalanches to come with the next few days of rain and snow on the way.

The prime example for triggering avalanches was the storm that went through our region last Friday. Windy and snowy conditions blew across the Sawtooth Mountains which caused over 100 avalanches in Blaine County near Hailey. This closed down many local roads for up to two to three days.

Some of the avalanches even reached the valley floors. Some homes had reports of water damage. One house was broken into by the avalanche which resulted in a few feet of snow on the living room floor.

Even on sunny days, the avalanche risk can still be a factor. On Sunday, one snowboarder in the backcountry died from being buried under an avalanche.

In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake and Caribou counties both reported road closures due to avalanches crossing over the roadways.