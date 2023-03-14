Shoshone Falls After Dark returns in April

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate Shoshone Falls again this spring for the third year in a row.

Water conditions are allowing annual flows to take place, which means Shoshone Falls After Dark is back April 27 to April 30, 2023 and May 4 to May 7, 2023.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Sarah Rohrbach, the event has sold out each year with viewers coming from all over the country.

"A Southern Idaho waterfall of this caliber tucked away in the middle of high desert landscape is a bucket-list attraction," Rohrbach said. "Illuminating the natural beauty of the falls makes for an all-new experience at Shoshone Falls, one of Idaho's most iconic landmarks, with tourism being an important part of our region's economy."

The presenters have partnered with Midnight Production Studios in Twin Falls to immerse visitors in lights, music, and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls. Plus, they're adding more lights this time so more of the park becomes part of the show.

Michael Watson, chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, said the financial institution is excited to help bring this popular attraction back for the third consecutive year and hopes it will become an annual tradition.

"Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's most beloved places," Watson said. "Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to continue to be a part of."

Renowned as the "Niagara of the West," Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall, 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls.

Viewers will have the opportunity to enter the park after hours and view the falls illuminated with lights choreographed to music with their pre-purchased, timed vehicle ticket. The light show will run for about 20 minutes on a loop until about 10:30 p.m.

Rohrbach expects the event to sell out and encourages people to get their pre-purchased tickets beforehand. You can get more details and buy tickets HERE.