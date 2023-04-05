Idaho Public Utilities Commission re-elects president

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Eric Anderson was re-elected as the president of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission on Monday.

Anderson was first elected president in 2022. He has served as a commissioner since December of 2015, when he was appointed by former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. He was re-appointed in January of 2019 by Gov. Brad Little.

Commissioner John Hammond made the motion to re-elect Anderson. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Edward Lodge.

“It’s an honor to be re-elected, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Idaho by ensuring they continue to receive reliable and safe service from utilities,” Anderson said.

The commission regulates investor-owned or privately-owned utilities that provide gas, water, electricity or some telephone services for profit. Each commissioner is appointed to a six-year term by Idaho’s governor and confirmed by the state’s Senate.