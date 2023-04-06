6 Idaho educators nominated for nation’s highest STEM teaching honor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Six Idaho math and science teachers have been named as state finalists for the national Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

They will compete with nominees from around the country to become this year’s national PAEMST winners. The PAEMST awards are recognized as the nation’s highest honor for math and science teachers.

“Our talented STEM teachers play a huge role in preparing students for a rewarding future in some of Idaho’s most sought-after careers,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “Not only does this news highlight the quality of STEM education in Idaho, it also gives us an opportunity to pause and recognize the dedication and commitment that these teachers bring to their classrooms.”

PAEMST awards alternate between secondary and elementary school instructors. This year’s finalists are:

Mathematics:

Natalie Woods – Advanced mathematics instructor at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, Bonneville Joint School District

Dr. Duane Peck - Eighth grade mathematics instructor at Sage Valley Middle School in Nampa, Vallivue School District;

Naomi Finnegan - Math and science instructor at Grangeville High School in Grangeville, Grangeville Joint School District; and

Suzanne Fore - Advanced mathematics instructor at Centennial High School in Boise, West Ada School District.

Science:

Kameron Yeggy - Astronomy instructor at Timberline High School in Boise, Boise School District; and

Amber McVey - Earth science and astronomy instructor at West Ada School District’s Virtual School House.

Awards are given to science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Department of Defense Education Activity Schools and the U.S. territories. Awardees are recognized for their content knowledge and their ability to motivate and enable student success. Since the program’s inception, more than 5,200 teachers have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom and to their profession.

Nominees who advance to the national awards will be recognized by the White House and will receive a paid trip to Washington D.C., a certificate signed by the president and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation. National winners are expected to be announced by the White House this summer.

The nomination process for the next PAEMST cycle will open this fall and will honor elementary school teachers. Anyone – principals, teachers, parents, students and members of the public – are encouraged to nominate STEM instructors who are teaching grades K-6 for the 2023-2024 school year. Teachers may also apply for the award directly using the application on the PAEMST website.