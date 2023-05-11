Boil order in place for Aspen Ridge subdivision in Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - A mandatory boil order is in place for the Aspen Ridge subdivision in Island Park.

Seven samples were tested by the department of environmental quality Monday and Tuesday. All seven had coliform bacteria found in them.

Four of the samples came back with fecal e coli detected in them.

If you have had water from this area and are experiencing any sickness, contact you health provider as soon as possible.

A reminder that a boil order requires you to boil your tap water for one minute and letting it cool down before drinking it.