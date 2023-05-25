Wallace Lake Campground closed

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) ‐ The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has closed the Wallace Lake Campground, Order Number: 04‐13‐23‐02.

The map attached to the order shows the area which is described as any developed area making up the Wallace Lake Campground. FS Road 60391 from the junction with FS Road 60020 to the Wallace Lake Campground.

PURPOSE: The purpose of this Order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of fire weakened trees and damaged infrastructure resulting from the Moose Fire.

This Order will be in effect from May 24, 2023 at 12:00 and shall remain in effect until July 31, 2023 at 12:00, unless rescinded. On September 7, 2022 a dry cold front moved over the Moose Fire producing 40 mile per hour winds and extreme fire behavior. In two days, the fire grew 15,136 acres, burning over Wallace Lake Campground. Campground infrastructure was damaged when the fire passed through the area and this infrastructure needs to be assessed and repaired before it is safe for visitors to use. Additionally, due to the extreme fire activity during this time, there are several public safety hazards in the campground. Snags are dead or dying trees that are still standing. After a fire, the root systems of trees can become weakened and damaged, and the damage may not be readily visible. This increases the potential for the trees to fall, often without any warning. Winds and steep slopes increase the risk of falling snags.

Weather also contributes to the hazards. Mudslides and falling trees are more apt to occur when subjected to winds and/or rain after a fire. The rains loosen the rocks and the soil, and the winds can topple fire damaged trees.